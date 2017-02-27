Biking Blindspot dangers to be fixed in Pinellas
A driver recently smashed into Whit Blanton, the executive director of "Forward Pinellas" as he was biking to work. Both he and the driver couldn't see each other because of a huge hedge and fence in the driveway of the Phillies spring training stadium on Old Coachman Rd in Clearwater.
