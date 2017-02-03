Alleged DUI driver crashes into...
A woman suspected of driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a sheriff's office cruiser and leaving the scene. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 19 Frontage Road south of 150th Avenue North in unincorporated Clearwater when driver Kimberly L. Kuhlow, 44, of New Port Richey, crashed her Hyundai Elantra into Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Tiffany Ashcom's cruiser.
