A rocky road ahead for Macy's stores in Tampa Bay
When Macy's announced it would close 68 stores nationwide this year amid slumping sales, the three stores from the Tampa Bay area that made the closure list seemed to make a lot of sense. University Mall near the University of South Florida campus has been struggling for a long time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Sat
|anonymous
|72
|'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown...
|Feb 10
|David landry
|3
|Larry cordle
|Feb 9
|Mac
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
|Clearwater Cops
|Feb 6
|Town Drunk ...
|3
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 27
|merissasue
|3
|Areas to avoid in Clearwater (Jul '10)
|Jan 27
|Tay0405
|74
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC