27th Annual Worldwide Weekend of Prayer for the Addicted
CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 23, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The weekend of April 22 - 23, 2017 has been designated as the 27th Annual "Just Pray NO!" to drugs Worldwide Weekend of Prayer and Fasting. Since April 7th, 1991 "Just Pray NO!" has united Christians from around the world in intercessory prayer on behalf of the addicted and their families.
