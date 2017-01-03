West Coast Players to present Doublewide, Texas
West Coast Players will present the Southern-fried farce 'Doublewide, Texas' by Jones Hope Wooten, running Jan. 13 through Feb. 5, at West Coast Players Theatre, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. Performances will be Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $19 for adults and $15 for students.
