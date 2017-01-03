Water main break reported on Highland...

Water main break reported on Highland Avenue in Clearwater

The city of Clearwater is reporting a water main break on Highland Avenue in the vicinity of Palmetto to Elmwood streets Monday morning. Crews from the city's Public Utilities department are on-site and are shutting down valves to stop the water flow.

