Vandalism streak strikes Oldsmar
A string of small-time crimes, including car burglaries, stolen statues and the lights being snipped on the city's Christmas tree, has plagued Oldsmar in recent weeks, prompting officials to urge residents to be more vigilant and to contact authorities when seeing anything suspicious. The wave of incidents began in early December when staff members noticed the lights had been cut in the city's old Christmas tree, which had been set up on the stage at R.E. Olds Park for a holiday performance during the annual Christmas Wonderland event.
