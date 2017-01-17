Trial starts today for Clearwater teacher accused of murdering ex-husband
A judge will hear opening statements today in the trial of a Clearwater teacher accused of murdering her ex-husband in March 2015. Cara Ryan, 47, faces a second-degree murder charge after deputies said she shot John "J.J." Rush, a former St. Petersburg police sergeant, at her Indian Rocks Beach apartment.
