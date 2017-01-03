Suicide bombers attack two police stations in Iraq's Samarra: sources

Gunmen wearing suicide vests attacked two police stations in the central Iraqi city of Samarra on Monday, killing at least seven policemen, security sources said. BRASILIA Around 60 people were killed in a bloody prison riot in the Amazon jungle city of Manaus sparked by a war between rival drug gangs, officials said on Monday, in the worst violence in over two decades in Brazil's overcrowded penitentiary system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.