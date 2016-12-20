Stage Planner: 'Forbidden Broadway,' violinist Augustin Hadelich, 'Grounded' at Tampa Rep
How can you not love Robert Goulet? Or Kristin Chenoweth? Or Dustin Hoffman, Stephen Sondheim, Harvey Fierstein or Carol Channing? The people behind Forbidden Broadway , the longest-running musical around, love these stars so much they have to trash them. The show, which lampoons Broadway conventions and dozens of its biggest names, is back at the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts starting Tuesday, this time for a two-month run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13)
|21 hr
|The Peoples Media
|24
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|Tue
|George Valerio
|11
|shelly miscaviage is dead
|Mon
|no name
|1
|The Scientology Information Center Unites a Div...
|Dec 29
|The Peoples Media
|7
|Donald Chambers Thief..
|Dec 11
|highway
|1
|United Travel Schools (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|scapers
|98
|Review: simplybichons and maltese (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|Alan lopez
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC