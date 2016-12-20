Stage Planner: 'Forbidden Broadway,' violinist Augustin Hadelich, 'Grounded' at Tampa Rep

How can you not love Robert Goulet? Or Kristin Chenoweth? Or Dustin Hoffman, Stephen Sondheim, Harvey Fierstein or Carol Channing? The people behind Forbidden Broadway , the longest-running musical around, love these stars so much they have to trash them. The show, which lampoons Broadway conventions and dozens of its biggest names, is back at the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts starting Tuesday, this time for a two-month run.

