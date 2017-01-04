'Scientology': Ex-member alleges he 'had to fight' to go to brother's funeral
'Scientology': Ex-member says he fought to go to twin's funeral Aaron Smith-Levin says he was encouraged by Church members to disconnect from his kin. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2j3UpXw For the sixth episode of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath , the A&E series returned to Clearwater, Fla., which The King of Queens ' cohort, Mike Rinder, said was home to "the spiritual headquarters of Scientology."
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13)
|13 hr
|The Peoples Media
|24
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|Tue
|George Valerio
|11
|shelly miscaviage is dead
|Mon
|no name
|1
|The Scientology Information Center Unites a Div...
|Dec 29
|The Peoples Media
|7
|Donald Chambers Thief..
|Dec 11
|highway
|1
|United Travel Schools (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|scapers
|98
|Review: simplybichons and maltese (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|Alan lopez
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC