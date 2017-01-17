School bus, fire department truck in 7-vehicle crash
Authorities say five people were hospitalized in a seven-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a fire department truck in the Tampa Bay area. The Tampa Bay Times reports that none of the 15 students from Safety Harbor Middle School were injured in the Friday afternoon crash.
