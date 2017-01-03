Ruth Eckerd Hall presents The Golden Boys
The Golden Boys will perform Sunday, Jan. 15, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Hailed as one of the most exciting acts in show business, Dick Fox's Golden Boys starring Frankie Avalon, Fabian and Bobby Rydell returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Musikologist
|4
|Clearwater police officer arrested in domestic ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 7
|Ashamed
|5
|Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13)
|Jan 4
|The Peoples Media
|24
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|Jan 3
|George Valerio
|11
|shelly miscaviage is dead
|Jan 2
|no name
|1
|Man accused of New Year's Eve murder
|Jan 2
|carriegifford
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC