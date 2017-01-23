Ruth Eckerd Hall announces return of Clearwater's Blast Friday
Presented by Bank of America, Blast Friday will return to the Cleveland Street District in downtown Clearwater for its seventh season, kicking off with a live concert starring Spyro Gyra on Friday, Jan. 27, 5:30 to 10 p.m., on the Tampa Bay Times Cleveland Street Stage. This free food and craft festival will feature food trucks and vendors serving a wide variety of freshly prepared specialty food and beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages that will be available for purchase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Mon
|anonymous
|70
|Does anyone know of Steven ward?
|Sun
|Helpplz
|1
|Knock offs at Wagon Wheel Flea Market (Apr '10)
|Jan 20
|Ziva D
|21
|Scientology Cult
|Jan 18
|Pysoscientology
|1
|when is the cara ryan murder trial (Nov '15)
|Jan 17
|Bsdetector30302
|6
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 13
|GARY BEARD
|1
|Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Musikologist
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC