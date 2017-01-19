Russian Artist Inspires a "New Year a...

Russian Artist Inspires a "New Year and New Dreams" at the Scientology Information Center

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

On Saturday, January 14th Elmira Terkulova, a Russian Scientologist and classical pianist, in Clearwater for Scientology Services, entertained guests from all over the U.S. and Russia at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater. Ms. Terkulova not only shared her music but also challenged the audience to, "Flourish and prosper" and "Be Competent" for the New Year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) 10 hr anonymous 69
Scientology Cult Wed Pysoscientology 1
when is the cara ryan murder trial (Nov '15) Jan 17 Bsdetector30302 6
cara ryan rush Jan 13 GARY BEARD 1
Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16) Jan 7 Musikologist 4
News Clearwater police officer arrested in domestic ... (Jun '06) Jan 7 Ashamed 5
Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13) Jan 4 The Peoples Media 24
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,857 • Total comments across all topics: 278,075,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC