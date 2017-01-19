Russian Artist Inspires a "New Year and New Dreams" at the Scientology Information Center
On Saturday, January 14th Elmira Terkulova, a Russian Scientologist and classical pianist, in Clearwater for Scientology Services, entertained guests from all over the U.S. and Russia at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater. Ms. Terkulova not only shared her music but also challenged the audience to, "Flourish and prosper" and "Be Competent" for the New Year.
