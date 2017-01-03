Residents were generous Santas to sen...

Residents were generous Santas to seniors

Editor: On behalf of the Home Instead Senior Care office located in Clearwater, we would like to thank the community for its overwhelming support of the Be a Santa to a Senior program this holiday season. Be a Santa to a Senior is a nationwide program that provides gifts and companionship to seniors who may otherwise not have a gift under the tree this Christmas or someone with whom to share the holiday.

