Putting in the work to revitalize Clearwater community

A blue sky speckled with white billowy clouds, a light breeze and cool temps served as a perfect backdrop for more than 30 residents, city leaders and civic organizers who gathered on Seminole Street in downtown Clearwater to volunteer their time to revitalize their community. The six-hour event was the second of three community events aimed at engaging the community in efforts to improve the downtown experience for both residents and tourists.

