Proposed beach parking rules 'overkill'
Re: 'Council ponders parking permits,' Dec. 16. Editor: Clearwater City Manager Horne's proposed ordinance to convert a large portion of the north Clearwater beach streets and a smaller section of the south beach streets to resident permits only is indeed overkill. Let's consider just the north section.
