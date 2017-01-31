Pop icon Rick Astley brings tour to Capitol Theatre
Rick Astley is touring the United States for the first time since 1989 on the heels of his just-released BMG album '50,' the latest development in a remarkable comeback for the pop icon. The tour will include a stop in Pinellas on Monday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 27
|merissasue
|3
|Areas to avoid in Clearwater (Jul '10)
|Jan 27
|Tay0405
|74
|Clearwater Cops
|Jan 27
|MeowMix1032
|2
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|Strike3
|16
|Ridgecrest Music Thread
|Jan 24
|Musikologist
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|70
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC