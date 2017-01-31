Pop icon Rick Astley brings tour to Capitol Theatre

Rick Astley is touring the United States for the first time since 1989 on the heels of his just-released BMG album '50,' the latest development in a remarkable comeback for the pop icon. The tour will include a stop in Pinellas on Monday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.