Police responding to shooting at Clearwater apartment find boy, 10, dead
Police investigating a report of a shooting found a 10-year-old boy dead in a Clearwater apartment Thursday morning. The boy was found around 8:30 a.m. in a first-floor apartment at Lindru Garden Apartments, 711 S Lincoln Ave. Clearwater police said they are investigating the death as a shooting.
