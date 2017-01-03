Police responding to shooting at Clea...

Police responding to shooting at Clearwater apartment find boy, 10, dead

Police investigating a report of a shooting found a 10-year-old boy dead in a Clearwater apartment Thursday morning. The boy was found around 8:30 a.m. in a first-floor apartment at Lindru Garden Apartments, 711 S Lincoln Ave. Clearwater police said they are investigating the death as a shooting.

