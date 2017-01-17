Pinellascounty 41 mins ago 3:50 p.m.Elderly Clearwater woman found dead in pool
Mary Debord, 89, was found floating and unresponsive in a backyard pool at 1725 St. Croix Drive at 9:49 a.m., according to the Clearwater Police Department. Fire medics attempted to resuscitate Debord without success, according to the CPD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Thu
|anonymous
|69
|Scientology Cult
|Wed
|Pysoscientology
|1
|when is the cara ryan murder trial (Nov '15)
|Jan 17
|Bsdetector30302
|6
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 13
|GARY BEARD
|1
|Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Musikologist
|4
|Clearwater police officer arrested in domestic ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 7
|Ashamed
|5
|Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13)
|Jan 4
|The Peoples Media
|24
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC