Pinellascounty 1 mins ago 8:26 a.m.Domestic fight leads to shooting with life-threatening injuries

A domestic fight broke out between two males overnight at a home located at 124 N. Jefferson Ave., unit 1. The fight escalated further and the 29-year-old shot the 34-year-old male, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, according to City of Clearwater authorities. The victim of the shooting was sent to be treated for his injuries at Bayfront Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.