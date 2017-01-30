Pinellascounty 1 mins ago 8:26 a.m.Domestic fight leads to shooting with life-threatening injuries
A domestic fight broke out between two males overnight at a home located at 124 N. Jefferson Ave., unit 1. The fight escalated further and the 29-year-old shot the 34-year-old male, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, according to City of Clearwater authorities. The victim of the shooting was sent to be treated for his injuries at Bayfront Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 27
|merissasue
|3
|Areas to avoid in Clearwater (Jul '10)
|Jan 27
|Tay0405
|74
|Clearwater Cops
|Jan 27
|MeowMix1032
|2
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|Strike3
|16
|Ridgecrest Music Thread
|Jan 24
|Musikologist
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|70
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC