Pinellascounty 1 mins ago 8:26 a.m.Domestic fight leads to shooting with life-threatening injuries

Domestic fight leads to shooting with life-threatening injuries

Saturday Jan 28

A domestic fight broke out between two males overnight at a home located at 124 N. Jefferson Ave., unit 1. The fight escalated further and the 29-year-old shot the 34-year-old male, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, according to City of Clearwater authorities. The victim of the shooting was sent to be treated for his injuries at Bayfront Hospital.

