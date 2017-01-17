Pinellas deputies investigating shooing in unincorporated Clearwater

Pinellas County detectives are investigating a report of a shooting Tuesday afternoon at the Southern Comfort Mobile Home Park, 24479 U.S. 19 N. in unincorporated Clearwater. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting about 1:10 p.m. Jan. 17 at the mobile home park where they located a male victim with a gunshot wound, according to a press release.

