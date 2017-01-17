Pinellas deputies investigating shooing in unincorporated Clearwater
Pinellas County detectives are investigating a report of a shooting Tuesday afternoon at the Southern Comfort Mobile Home Park, 24479 U.S. 19 N. in unincorporated Clearwater. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting about 1:10 p.m. Jan. 17 at the mobile home park where they located a male victim with a gunshot wound, according to a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|when is the cara ryan murder trial (Nov '15)
|2 hr
|Bsdetector30302
|6
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 13
|GARY BEARD
|1
|Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Musikologist
|4
|Clearwater police officer arrested in domestic ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 7
|Ashamed
|5
|Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13)
|Jan 4
|The Peoples Media
|24
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|Jan 3
|George Valerio
|11
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC