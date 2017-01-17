Pinellas County's unemployment rate drops to 4.2%
Pinellas County's labor market ended the year on a good note. The December not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down to 4.2 percent, which is less than December 2015 at 4.3 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knock offs at Wagon Wheel Flea Market (Apr '10)
|20 min
|Ziva D
|21
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Thu
|anonymous
|69
|Scientology Cult
|Jan 18
|Pysoscientology
|1
|when is the cara ryan murder trial (Nov '15)
|Jan 17
|Bsdetector30302
|6
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 13
|GARY BEARD
|1
|Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Musikologist
|4
|Clearwater police officer arrested in domestic ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 7
|Ashamed
|5
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC