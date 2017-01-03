Pinellas County's cold night shelters...

Pinellas County's cold night shelters opening Jan. 7-8

Cold night shelters for the homeless in Pinellas County will be open Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8.The shelters open between 6 and 6:30 p.m. , accept guests all night long, and close the following morning at about 6 a.m. Shelter guests are provided a hot evening meal, a warm safe place to spend the night, and breakfast the following morning. Shelters for adult men and women include one primary shelter in Clearwater at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Ft.

