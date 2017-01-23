Pinellas County Commission: Reform co...

Pinellas County Commission: Reform construction licensing board and give us control

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Calls to reform the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board grew louder on Tuesday. The Pinellas County Commission said the board that oversees the county's contractors should be brought under its control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07) 2 hr Strike3 16
Ridgecrest Music Thread 7 hr Musikologist 2
Onyums (Nov '14) Mon anonymous 70
Does anyone know of Steven ward? Jan 22 Helpplz 1
Knock offs at Wagon Wheel Flea Market (Apr '10) Jan 20 Ziva D 21
Scientology Cult Jan 18 Pysoscientology 1
when is the cara ryan murder trial (Nov '15) Jan 17 Bsdetector30302 6
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,273 • Total comments across all topics: 278,225,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC