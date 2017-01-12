Pinellas commissioners hear mixed opi...

Pinellas commissioners hear mixed opinions on pot moratorium

Pinellas County Commissioners listened to opinions Jan. 10 for and against a proposed moratorium on approving new medical marijuana dispensing facilities in unincorporated Pinellas. They want to give staff time to prepare zoning regulations that would ensure the 'health, safety and welfare relating to the cultivation, possession, processing, transfer, transport, selling, distribution and dispensing of medical marijuana,' according to the proposed language governing the moratorium.

