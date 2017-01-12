Pinellas commissioners hear mixed opinions on pot moratorium
Pinellas County Commissioners listened to opinions Jan. 10 for and against a proposed moratorium on approving new medical marijuana dispensing facilities in unincorporated Pinellas. They want to give staff time to prepare zoning regulations that would ensure the 'health, safety and welfare relating to the cultivation, possession, processing, transfer, transport, selling, distribution and dispensing of medical marijuana,' according to the proposed language governing the moratorium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 13
|GARY BEARD
|1
|Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Musikologist
|4
|Clearwater police officer arrested in domestic ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 7
|Ashamed
|5
|Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13)
|Jan 4
|The Peoples Media
|24
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|Jan 3
|George Valerio
|11
|shelly miscaviage is dead
|Jan 2
|no name
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC