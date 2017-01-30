Pinellas Commission says yes to medical marijuana moratorium

Pinellas County Commissioners gave unanimous approval during a second public hearing Jan. 24 to a 180-day moratorium on new medical marijuana facilities and treatment centers in unincorporated areas. Before the vote, Commissioner Charlie Justice pointed out that the county's moratorium would not delay patients' ability to get medical marijuana because it will take months for the state to approve rules currently being worked on by the Department of Health to regulate the expanded use of the drug.

