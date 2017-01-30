Pinellas Commission says yes to medical marijuana moratorium
Pinellas County Commissioners gave unanimous approval during a second public hearing Jan. 24 to a 180-day moratorium on new medical marijuana facilities and treatment centers in unincorporated areas. Before the vote, Commissioner Charlie Justice pointed out that the county's moratorium would not delay patients' ability to get medical marijuana because it will take months for the state to approve rules currently being worked on by the Department of Health to regulate the expanded use of the drug.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 27
|merissasue
|3
|Areas to avoid in Clearwater (Jul '10)
|Jan 27
|Tay0405
|74
|Clearwater Cops
|Jan 27
|MeowMix1032
|2
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|Strike3
|16
|Ridgecrest Music Thread
|Jan 24
|Musikologist
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|70
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC