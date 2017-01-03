Pinellas Clerk waives collection fees during 'Start Smart in 2017'
The Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller's office will dedicate two weeks at the end of February and through early March to help citizens reset the past and start the New Year right. The Clerk's office will waive collection fees for a limited time only at the locations listed below when citizens pay their outstanding fines and fees in full.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Musikologist
|4
|Clearwater police officer arrested in domestic ... (Jun '06)
|Sat
|Ashamed
|5
|Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13)
|Jan 4
|The Peoples Media
|24
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|Jan 3
|George Valerio
|11
|shelly miscaviage is dead
|Jan 2
|no name
|1
|Man accused of New Year's Eve murder
|Jan 2
|carriegifford
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC