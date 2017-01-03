Overhaul underway for Clearwater's 51-acre oasis
With buildings pushing 40 years old and toilets that operate without running water, Moccasin Lake Environment Education Center has been long overdue for an upgrade. Using a $200,000 state grant and $400,000 in Penny for Pinellas tax funds, city officials and volunteers are transforming the 51-acre park into a modernized education center and nature preserve tucked away in the most densely populated county in the state.
