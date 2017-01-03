Overhaul underway for Clearwater's 51...

Overhaul underway for Clearwater's 51-acre oasis

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

With buildings pushing 40 years old and toilets that operate without running water, Moccasin Lake Environment Education Center has been long overdue for an upgrade. Using a $200,000 state grant and $400,000 in Penny for Pinellas tax funds, city officials and volunteers are transforming the 51-acre park into a modernized education center and nature preserve tucked away in the most densely populated county in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13) Jan 4 The Peoples Media 24
BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12) Jan 3 George Valerio 11
shelly miscaviage is dead Jan 2 no name 1
News The Scientology Information Center Unites a Div... Dec 29 The Peoples Media 7
Donald Chambers Thief.. Dec 11 highway 1
United Travel Schools (Jan '06) Nov '16 scapers 98
Review: simplybichons and maltese (Dec '13) Oct '16 Alan lopez 3
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Pinellas County was issued at January 06 at 3:00PM EST

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,894 • Total comments across all topics: 277,667,306

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC