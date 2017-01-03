Next 25 Articles

Next 25 Articles

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Lucianne.com

A VIOLENT gang of migrants turned a Swedish city's New Year's Eve celebrations into a "war zone" and chanted "jihad" as they sent fireworks into the crowds. Photographer Freddy Mardell was planning on enjoying an evening out on Saturday when the mob launched their rampage in Malmo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13) Wed The Peoples Media 24
Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09) Wed Debbie 9
BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12) Tue George Valerio 11
shelly miscaviage is dead Jan 2 no name 1
News Man accused of New Year's Eve murder Jan 2 carriegifford 2
Crystal Beach Music Thread Dec 31 Musikologist 3
Indian Rocks Beach Music Thread (Feb '16) Dec 29 Musikologist 2
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,436 • Total comments across all topics: 277,638,179

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC