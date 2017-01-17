News 6 mins ago 7:30 a.m.Newest luxury hotel opens on Clearwater Beach
CLEARWATER, Fla. After more than two years of construction, the largest development on Clearwater Beach is ready to accommodate luxury-oriented customers looking for a getaway on one of the most popular beaches in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|when is the cara ryan murder trial (Nov '15)
|18 hr
|Bsdetector30302
|6
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 13
|GARY BEARD
|1
|Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Musikologist
|4
|Clearwater police officer arrested in domestic ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 7
|Ashamed
|5
|Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13)
|Jan 4
|The Peoples Media
|24
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|Jan 3
|George Valerio
|11
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC