News 31 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Florida Sen...

News 31 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Florida Senate makes big bet on new Seminole gambling deal

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Slot machines are a popular draw to the Seminole Casino in Immokalee. The News-Press file photo Players at the slots Wednesday at the Seminole Casino in Immokalee, FL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cara ryan rush 29 min merissasue 3
Areas to avoid in Clearwater (Jul '10) 2 hr Tay0405 74
Clearwater Cops 8 hr MeowMix1032 2
News Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07) Wed Debbie Casagranda 319
News Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07) Tue Strike3 16
Ridgecrest Music Thread Jan 24 Musikologist 2
Onyums (Nov '14) Jan 23 anonymous 70
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Pinellas County was issued at January 27 at 4:41PM EST

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,742 • Total comments across all topics: 278,306,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC