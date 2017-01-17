News 30 mins ago 8:02 p.m.Man accused of killing co-worker in Clearwater
A Largo man is accused of fatally shooting a co-worker at a job site in unincorporated Clearwater on Tuesday, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. According to a report, deputies were called to Southern Comfort Mobile Home Park, 244479 U.S. Highway 19 N., about 1:10 p.m. There, they found Gregory Perry, 51, lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the torso.
