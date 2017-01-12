News 15 mins ago 3:36 p.m.Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities around Tampa Bay
Want to find something to do on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times compiled a list of events that span the Tampa Bay area and beyond. Fun activities and "Georgia Smoothies" are on tap at Tampa's Glazer Children's Museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 13
|GARY BEARD
|1
|Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Musikologist
|4
|Clearwater police officer arrested in domestic ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 7
|Ashamed
|5
|Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13)
|Jan 4
|The Peoples Media
|24
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|Jan 3
|George Valerio
|11
|shelly miscaviage is dead
|Jan 2
|no name
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC