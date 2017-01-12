News 11 mins ago 7:48 p.m.Young girl gets stuck inside Clearwater chimney
The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. about the stuck girl in the 500 block of Woodlawn Street. Firefighters worked to remove parts of the chimney to free her.
