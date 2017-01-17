News 1 mins ago 6:04 p.m.Multiple veh...

News 1 mins ago 6:04 p.m.Multiple vehicles, school bus involved in Clearwater crash

An accident involving a school bus and multiple vehicles has shut down Sunset Point Road under U.S. Highway 19, Clearwater officials said. Five people were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

