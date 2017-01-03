New affordable housing development opening in Clearwater

A new 76-unit apartment development in Clearwater will offer a new affordable housing option for local residents thanks to a partnership among Pinellas County, the city of Clearwater, the Florida Housing Finance Corporation and a local affordable housing development company. Local and state officials will join developer Southport Financial Services Inc., to celebrate the opening of Garden Trail Apartments on Wednesday, Jan. 11. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the new apartment complex, 609 Seminole St. The two and three-bedroom homes in Garden Trail are all set aside for residents who earn 60 percent of the area median income or below.

