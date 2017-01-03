New affordable housing development opening in Clearwater
A new 76-unit apartment development in Clearwater will offer a new affordable housing option for local residents thanks to a partnership among Pinellas County, the city of Clearwater, the Florida Housing Finance Corporation and a local affordable housing development company. Local and state officials will join developer Southport Financial Services Inc., to celebrate the opening of Garden Trail Apartments on Wednesday, Jan. 11. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the new apartment complex, 609 Seminole St. The two and three-bedroom homes in Garden Trail are all set aside for residents who earn 60 percent of the area median income or below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Musikologist
|4
|Clearwater police officer arrested in domestic ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 7
|Ashamed
|5
|Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13)
|Jan 4
|The Peoples Media
|24
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|Jan 3
|George Valerio
|11
|shelly miscaviage is dead
|Jan 2
|no name
|1
|Man accused of New Year's Eve murder
|Jan 2
|carriegifford
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC