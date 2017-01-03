New affordable housing development op...

New affordable housing development opening in Clearwater

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

A new 76-unit apartment development in Clearwater will offer a new affordable housing option for local residents thanks to a partnership among Pinellas County, the city of Clearwater, the Florida Housing Finance Corporation and a local affordable housing development company. Local and state officials will join developer Southport Financial Services Inc., to celebrate the opening of Garden Trail Apartments on Wednesday, Jan. 11. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the new apartment complex, 609 Seminole St. The two and three-bedroom homes in Garden Trail are all set aside for residents who earn 60 percent of the area median income or below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16) Jan 7 Musikologist 4
News Clearwater police officer arrested in domestic ... (Jun '06) Jan 7 Ashamed 5
Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13) Jan 4 The Peoples Media 24
Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09) Jan 4 Debbie 9
BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12) Jan 3 George Valerio 11
shelly miscaviage is dead Jan 2 no name 1
News Man accused of New Year's Eve murder Jan 2 carriegifford 2
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,908 • Total comments across all topics: 277,770,921

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC