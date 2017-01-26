Local CrossFit star competes in 2016 Florida Senior Games
Nationally ranked CrossFit competitor Sue Velott of Clearwater entered the powerlifting event at the 2016 Florida Senior Games to prepare for the 2017 CrossFit Games. SAFETY HARBOR - When Sue Velott, a nationally ranked CrossFit Masters competitor, was looking for a way to stay in shape in the offseason after she suffered serious back and shoulder injuries the past two years, her coach suggested she 'do something fun' to prepare for the upcoming CrossFit season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cara ryan rush
|Wed
|Nunya
|2
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Wed
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|Clearwater Cops
|Wed
|Watch Cat
|1
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Strike3
|16
|Ridgecrest Music Thread
|Jan 24
|Musikologist
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|70
|Does anyone know of Steven ward?
|Jan 22
|Helpplz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC