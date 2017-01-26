Local CrossFit star competes in 2016 Florida Senior Games

Nationally ranked CrossFit competitor Sue Velott of Clearwater entered the powerlifting event at the 2016 Florida Senior Games to prepare for the 2017 CrossFit Games. SAFETY HARBOR - When Sue Velott, a nationally ranked CrossFit Masters competitor, was looking for a way to stay in shape in the offseason after she suffered serious back and shoulder injuries the past two years, her coach suggested she 'do something fun' to prepare for the upcoming CrossFit season.

