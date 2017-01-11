Lewis Black brings tour to Capitol Th...

Lewis Black brings tour to Capitol Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Lewis Black, the king of the rant, will bring his Rant, White & Blue Tour to the Tampa Bay area with one performance on Thursday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Lewis Black's live performances provide a cathartic release of anger and disillusionment for his audience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16) Jan 7 Musikologist 4
News Clearwater police officer arrested in domestic ... (Jun '06) Jan 7 Ashamed 5
Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13) Jan 4 The Peoples Media 24
Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09) Jan 4 Debbie 9
BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12) Jan 3 George Valerio 11
shelly miscaviage is dead Jan 2 no name 1
News Man accused of New Year's Eve murder Jan 2 carriegifford 2
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,756 • Total comments across all topics: 277,817,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC