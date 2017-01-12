Kenny Rogers brings world tour to Rut...

Kenny Rogers brings world tour to Ruth Eckerd Hall

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Kenny Rogers will bring The Gambler's Last Deal, his final world tour, to the Tampa Bay area on Sunday, Jan. 22, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. The Grammy Award-winning superstar and Country Music Hall of Fame member has enjoyed great success during his storied career of nearly six decades, which will be celebrated during this final tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cara ryan rush Jan 13 GARY BEARD 1
Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16) Jan 7 Musikologist 4
News Clearwater police officer arrested in domestic ... (Jun '06) Jan 7 Ashamed 5
Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13) Jan 4 The Peoples Media 24
Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09) Jan 4 Debbie 9
BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12) Jan 3 George Valerio 11
shelly miscaviage is dead Jan 2 no name 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,650 • Total comments across all topics: 277,985,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC