Kenny Rogers brings world tour to Ruth Eckerd Hall

Kenny Rogers will bring The Gambler's Last Deal, his final world tour, to the Tampa Bay area on Sunday, Jan. 22, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. The Grammy Award-winning superstar and Country Music Hall of Fame member has enjoyed great success during his storied career of nearly six decades, which will be celebrated during this final tour.

