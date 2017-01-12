Interfaith Group Greets New Year with Fellowship and Commitment at...

A youth group performed on Peace Day at the Church of Scientology's Fort Harrison religious retreat where members of dozens Tampa Bay churches attended CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 11, 2017 -- On January 21st, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization will host a gathering of members from the religious community at the Church's Fort Harrison in downtown Clearwater. Rev. Pat Harney, the Public Relations Director for the Church will officiate at the gathering where guests will discuss social challenges facing the Tampa Bay area.

