Hunter Closes on Sale of SpringHill Suites in Florida

Hunter Hotel Advisors has represented a real estate private equity firm in the sale of the SpringHill Suites St. Petersburg Clearwater in Clearwater, FL, for an undisclosed amount. The hotel was purchased by a Canadian fund that is planning to capitalize on the hotels strong cash flow, Marriott brand and location in a high growth market, according to the company.

