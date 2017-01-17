Honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Hundreds took to the streets Monday morning as they remembered a man who had a dream and how that dream changed this country. The 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration kicked off Jan. 16 at 7:30 a.m. with a breakfast at North Greenwood Recreation Center.
