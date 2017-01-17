Gun safety: Keeping your kids out of ...

Gun safety: Keeping your kids out of harm's way

Guns are present in more than one third of all homes in the United States, which is why it's important that all members of your family are educated on the safe use, handling and storage of firearms. According to the Brady Campaign Against Gun Violence, 42 percent of parents with guns in their home keep at least one unlocked and 25 percent of parents keep at least one gun loaded.

