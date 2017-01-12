GOP Club recognizes deputy of the year
Deputy William Angus of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office was named 'Deputy of the Year,' by the North Pinellas Republican Club on Dec. 11. The club developed the tribute to thank the men and women of the sheriff's office for their service to the country at the sheriff's office. Specifically, the club identifies one individual deputy who best exemplifies the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office code of 'Trust, Integrity, Accountability, and Respect.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cara ryan rush
|9 hr
|GARY BEARD
|1
|Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Musikologist
|4
|Clearwater police officer arrested in domestic ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 7
|Ashamed
|5
|Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13)
|Jan 4
|The Peoples Media
|24
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|Jan 3
|George Valerio
|11
|shelly miscaviage is dead
|Jan 2
|no name
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC