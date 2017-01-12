GOP Club recognizes deputy of the year

Deputy William Angus of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office was named 'Deputy of the Year,' by the North Pinellas Republican Club on Dec. 11. The club developed the tribute to thank the men and women of the sheriff's office for their service to the country at the sheriff's office. Specifically, the club identifies one individual deputy who best exemplifies the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office code of 'Trust, Integrity, Accountability, and Respect.'

