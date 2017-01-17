Going down in history - Family fights...

Going down in history - Family fights to save Armed Forces History Museum

When John Piazza Sr. founded the Armed Forces History Museum in 2008, his goal was to share his collection of military memorabilia and preserve history. After his death in October and the subsequent announcement that financial losses would force the museum to close Jan. 29, the goal has become to preserve the museum itself.

