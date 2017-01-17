Going down in history - Family fights to save Armed Forces History Museum
When John Piazza Sr. founded the Armed Forces History Museum in 2008, his goal was to share his collection of military memorabilia and preserve history. After his death in October and the subsequent announcement that financial losses would force the museum to close Jan. 29, the goal has become to preserve the museum itself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|anonymous
|69
|Scientology Cult
|Wed
|Pysoscientology
|1
|when is the cara ryan murder trial (Nov '15)
|Tue
|Bsdetector30302
|6
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 13
|GARY BEARD
|1
|Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Musikologist
|4
|Clearwater police officer arrested in domestic ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 7
|Ashamed
|5
|Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13)
|Jan 4
|The Peoples Media
|24
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC