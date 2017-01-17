Former Queensryche front man Geoff Ta...

Former Queensryche front man Geoff Tate to play Capitol

Geoff Tate is set to perform high-energy acoustic versions of Queensryche hits such as 'Silent Lucidity' and 'I Don't Believe in Love.' CLEARWATER - Geoff Tate will perform Tuesday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

