Former Electric Light Orchestra members plan show

Forging ahead to a future utilizing the spectacular symphonic rock sound for which they are unequalled, The Orchestra - featuring former members of Electric Light Orchestra - will join with Florida Rock Symphony to perform Saturday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. The Orchestra stars former members of Electric Light Orchestra and Electric Light Orchestra Part 2. Tickets start at $48.75.

