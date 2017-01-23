Fly with Adam Trent Jan. 29 at Capitol Theatre
Magician Adam Trent is on the road with his Come Fly With Me Tour. Trent will be making a Tampa Bay area appearance on Sunday, Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
